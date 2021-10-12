Pravin Jadhav only Olympian to make it to Asian Archery Championship squad

Today at 3:50 PM
A new look Team India will represent the nation at the upcoming 2021 Asian Archery Championship, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Most of the seasoned players who represented India at the Olympics, won't be a part of the Indian squad as they failed to perform well at the Nationals and the selection trials.
A poor performance by the seasoned Indian archers at the National Championship means that they have not been selected to represent the country at the upcoming 2021 Asian Archery Championship. In a nutshell, Olympians Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari won't be a part of the team, as they failed to finish in the top four at the selection trials in Jamshedpur on Monday.
Only, Olympian Pravin Jadhav was able to cement his spot in the team. The Asian Championship, which will be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in November, will be Jadhav's first competition since the Tokyo Olympics. According to a report in Olympics.com, newly-crowned national champion Parth Salunkhe will be a part of the team as well.
The runner-up Sukhchain Singh and Kapil have been included in the team as well. In the women's section, Dipti Kumari, who won the nationals, missed the bus to the tournament. Instead, Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor and Madhu Vedwan were the ones who made it to the women's recurve team.
In the compound event, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur, will represent the country. In the men's section, Abhishek Verma will be joined by Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Mohit.
Indian squad for the Asian Archery Championship squad:
Recurve men: Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe, Sukhchain Singh and Kapil
Recurve women: Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor and Madhu Vedwan
Compound men: Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Mohit
Compound women: Jyothi Vennam, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.