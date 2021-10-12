2021 National Archery Championships | Parth Salunkhe and Dipti Kumari claim gold medals in individual recurve events

Indian archers Parth Salunkhe and Dipti Kumari crossed several hurdles to emerge as gold medal winners in the men’s and women’s individual recurve event at 2021 national archery championship, in Jamshedpur. Abhishek Verma and Surekha Jyothi Vennam claimed top honours in the compound events.

Top stars, including Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari, and veteran Jayanta Talukdar were all part of the 2021 national archery championship, but surprisingly none of them claimed top hounours as youngsters stole the show.

19-year old Dipti Kumari had the better of reigning youth world champion in the final of the women’s individual recurve event, with scores of 7-3 to bag a gold medal at the Tata Archery Academy. Meanwhile, Simranjit Kaur took home bronze.

In the men’s event, teenager Parth Salunkhe finished at the top of the podium with a dominating 7-3 win over Services’ Sukhchain Singh in the title clash. Amit Yadav secured the bronze in the respective category.

Three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari finished at the top in the ranking round, but was ousted in the round of 32. Meanwhile, Atanu Das was also eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s individual recurve event. The couple also lost in the quarter-finals of the mixed team event.

Meanwhile, former Asian champions Abhishek Verma and Surekha Jyothi Vennam won gold medals in the men’s and women’s individual compound events respectively.

Top-16 archers from each category in the nationals will compete at the selection trials in Jamshedpur for qualification to the 2021 Asian championship, to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.