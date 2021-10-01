Archery World Cup 2021 | Deepika Kumari & Atanu Das falter in bronze medal playoffs

Today at 1:48 PM
Archer Deepika Kumari and her husband Atanu Das failed to impress once again as they lost their respective bronze medal matches at the 2021 Archery World Cup in Yankton, USA. This performance comes after a lacklustre showing in Tokyo, where the duo had failed to win a medal in the recurve event.
Nothing seems to be going right for Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, at the moment. Participating in the 2021 Archery World Cup in Yankton, USA, the duo bowed out from their respective bronze medal matches, as per a report in Olympics.com. This was their first outing after an unimpressive show in the Tokyo Olympics.
World no.2 Kumari was making her eight World Cup final appearance, and went down 5-6 to Germany’s Michelle Kroppen, in the third-place match. Even though the Indian has won four silver and one bronze and the World Cup finals, but she seemed to succumb under pressure once more.
It was Germany’s Lisa Unruh who took the gold medal in the women’s recurve event.
Das, Kumari's husband, met a similar fate in his bronze-medal match. He lost to Tokyo champion Mete Gazoz of Turkey and lost 6-0 in the third-place match. Earlier, world no.7 Das had lost to world no.1 Brady Ellison of the USA.
In the compound section, Abhishek Verma had crashed out in the opening round of the men’s individual. He lost 146-142 to Braden Gellenthien of the USA.
