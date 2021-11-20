Asian Archery Championship 2021 | Recurve teams settle for silver, India end campaign with seven medals

Indian recurve archery teams managed to add two more silver medals and a bronze, on the final day of Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Dhaka on Friday. In the week-long continental competition, the Indian archers managed to clinch seven medals -- one gold, four silvers, and two bronze.

On the last day, the men's and women's team lost their respective finals -- both against top-seeded South Korea. While the men's team featuring Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe, and Kapil lost 6-2 (57-52, 55-53, 54-56, 57-55) to Han Woo Tack, Kim Pil-Joong, and Lee Seungyun, the women's trio of Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan and Ridhi was trounced 6-0 (57-52, 59-49, 60-56) by Lim Haejin, Oh Yejin, and Ryoo Su Jung. In the mixed recurve final, the Indian team won the third-place playoff against Uzbekistan. The team of Ankita Bhakat and Kapil defeated Abdusattorova Ziyodakhon and Sadikov Amirkhan 6-0 (35-32, 37-32, 36-35). Previously, compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the only gold medal for India in the women's individual event while Abhishek Verma won a silver in the men's individual compound. Gold medal Compound women's individual - Jyothi Surekha Vennam Silver medal Compound men's individual - Abhishek Verma Compound mixed team – Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav Recurve men's team - Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe and Kapil Recurve women's team - Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan and Ridhi Bronze medal Recurve mixed team – Ankita Bhakat and Kapil Compound men's team – Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav and Aman Saini