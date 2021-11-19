Asian Archery Championship 2021 | Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinches gold in women’s individual compound event

Today at 2:12 PM
Archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam has done the country proud as she won the gold medal in the women’s individual compound event, while Abhishek Verma clinched silver in the men's section at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 on Thursday. Jyothi went on to beat South Korean Oh Yoohyun in the final.
In an intense final, the 25-year-old Jyothi won 146-145, helping India win their first gold at the ongoing championship. On the other hand, the 2017 Asian champion, Verma went down against South Korea's Kim Jongho by one point in the final, 148-149.
Earlier in the competition, he had also won a bronze in the men's team event. Coincidentally, this was Jyothi's second medal too, after she won a silver in the compound mixed team with Rishabh Yadav, losing 154-155 to South Korea’s Choi Yonghee and Kim Yunhee. For now, India's medal tall has moved to five. Meanwhile, the country's archers still have a chance to add three more medals in their kitty, in the recurve section though and will be in action on Friday.
The men's and the women's recurve teams have managed to enter the finals of their respective events in the competition, while the mixed team will be in contention for a bronze medal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.