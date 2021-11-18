Asian Archery Championship 2021 | Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav claim silver in mixed team event

Today at 8:02 PM
The Indian team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav had to settle for a silver medal in the mixed team event at the Asian Archery Championship here on Thursday. In a close match, the Indians lost out by a solitary point to the South Korean duo of Kim Yunhee and Choi Younghee 154-155.
This was India's second medal of the competition as earlier 19-year-old Yadav had also won a team bronze along with Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini on Wednesday. In fact, in the individual ranking round as well, Yadav had outshone his mentor Verma, to secure the highest rank, and hence qualify for the mixed team event.
Meanwhile, the Indian pair just managed to secure two 10s from their four arrows in the second end. There was an opportunity in the third end when the Koreans shot two 9s, as the Indian pair needed all 10s to square it up. But they managed three 10s from their four arrows as the Koreans held on to their narrow lead to clinch the gold.
India, have a decent chance of pocketing three more medals, with the recurve archers in the medal contention as well. The men's and women's team have reached the finals in their respective events and the mixed team has a chance to win a bronze.
