Asian Archery Championship 2021 | Recurve teams enter final, to face South Korea in gold medal matches

Indian recurve archers put up a spirited show in the team events, after bowing out from the individual category at Asian Archery Championship 2021, with both the men’s and women’s teams entering finals of their events. The compound teams lost in the semis though and will play for bronze medals.

The men's recurve team comprising of Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe and Kapil, blanked Saudi Arabia 6-0 in the quarter-finals. In the next round, they got the better of hosts Bangladesh 5-4. Now they will play giants South Korea for the gold medal on Friday. In the women's section, Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor, and Madhu Vedwan got past Vietnam 6-0 in the semi-finals to qualify for the gold medal match. They too will be up against South Korea in the final. The team of compound archers -- Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav, and Aman Saini made it to the bronze medal play-off. The Indian team won 236-218 in the quarter-finals but fell 230-229 to Kazakhstan in a closely-fought semi-final. They will face Bangladesh in the play-off. The other team of Jyothi Vennam, Priya Gurjar, and Parneet Kaur lost 227-220 against Iran in the semis. They will be up against Kazakhstan in their bronze medal match, later in the day. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here