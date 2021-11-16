Asian Archery Championship 2021 | Compound archers reach individual semis

Today at 2:50 PM
Indian archers had a mixed day at the Asian Archery Championship in Dhaka on Monday, with compound archers progressing to the next rounds, and recurve archers failing to live up to the expectations. Abhishek Verma, Mohit and Jyothi Vennam made the individual semi-finals in compound archery.
After getting a bye in the first round, Asian Games gold medalist Abhishek Verma beat Vietnam’s Trinh Van Duc 149-139 in the second round and then got past Aman Saini 150-143 in the next round. Come the quarters, he beat Iran’s Mohammadsaleh Palizban 149-147.
On the other hand, Mohit beat Pham Duc Loc of Vietnam, then South Korea’s Choi Yonghee and Iranian Amir Kazempour, to make it to the last four of the event. Now Verma and Mohit will face off in the semis.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Yadav, who had finished third in the qualifiers, lost to Kazakhstan’s Sergey Khristich in the quarter-final. Although the duo scored an identical 145, and in the shoot-off, both got a nine, the Kazakh archer still managed to progress since his arrow was closer to the 10.
In the women's section, Jyothi Vennam emerged as the only Indian in the semis. She beat Vietnam's Le Phuong Thao 146-141 in the second round and then got the better of Parneet Kaur 148-146 in the quarter-final while Priya Gurjar lost in the quarters.
It was a disappointing day for the recurve archers, as none of them could make it to the semis. Pravin Jadhav and Parth Salunkhe were ousted in the quarters but Kapil lost 5-6 to Sanzhar Mussayev of Kazakhstan in the third round.
Ankita Bhakat lost 4-6 to Bangladesh’s Diya Siddique in the second round.
