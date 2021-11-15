Asian Archery Championship 2021 | Ankita Bhakat and Abhishek Verma impress in qualifying round

Today at 9:01 AM
Archers Ankita Bhakat and Abhishek Verma made it to the top-five qualifiers on opening day of Asian Archery Championship 2021. Bhakat finished fifth in the individual recurve women’s qualifying with a score of 657. Madhu Vedwan too finished with a score of 657, but was placed a rung below Bhakat.
Ridhi and Komolika Bari finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
On the other hand, Bhakat, Vedwan and Ridhi will also be competing in the recurve women’s team event, and the team is seeded second behind South Korea. Now with two teams getting a bye in the quarter-finals, the Indian team has directly been given an entry in the semis.
In the individual men's recurve event, Kapil topped the charts among the Indians, with a total score of 675. Tokyo Olympian Pravin Jadhav, was placed sixth with a score of 670. Parth Salunke was at seventh with a score of 670 as well.
The men's recurve team consists of Parth Salunkhe, Jadhav and Kapil - and were second overall.
As far as the men's recurve is concerned, Abhishek Verma finished fourth in the qualifying round, with a score of 707. Rishabh Yadav finished third with a score of 708.
In the team event, Yadav, Verma and Aman Saini will take part in the team event.
Jyothi Vennam finished fourth in the individual women’s compound, with a total of 701 points. Jyothi, Parneet Kaur and Priya made the cut for the team event.
