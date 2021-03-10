2021 Tokyo Olympics | Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari shortlisted for Tokyo Games

Archery was considered to be India’s golden duck at the Olympic Games in the past two editions, but the athletes had to return with empty hands each time. With the contingent more experienced than ever, we might expect rosier returns in Tokyo. Veteran Tarundeep Rai, along with Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari confirmed their berths for the upcoming mega-event.

It was following the final selections (Trail 3) at the Army Institute of Sports, in Pune, that a six-member squad, three men and three women, was supposed to be selected for the quadrennial event. In the men’s section, Pravin Jadhav was selected as the third cog, along with Tarundeep and Atanu, while Ankita Bhakat and Komolika Bari will team up with former World Cup winner Deepika Kumari.

“The selection for the Olympic team on a points system took into consideration the scores of Trial 2 that took place in November 2020, the scores of this trial, and whether the archer had won an Olympic quota,” stated a release by the Sports Authority of India.

The men’s recurve team had already won a quota by winning a silver medal at the 2019 Archery World Championships, in the Netherlands. India is eligible for single athlete quotas in the men’s individual recurve event as well. Meanwhile, the eves are yet to earn a quota for the recurve team event but will get a shot at the Final Team Qualification event in Paris, from June 18-21. If they fail to qualify, Deepika Kumari, having already secured a berth at the 2019 Asian Archery Championships, will be the lone entry to the Tokyo Games.