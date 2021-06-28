Archery World Cup | Deepika Kumari sweeps with three gold medals

Today at 12:00 PM
India’s top women’s archer Deepika Kumari completed her Archery World Cup campaign in style as she claimed three gold medals to maintain a perfect record in the tournament. The Tokyo-bound archer and former World no. 1, clinched top honours in the women's individual,'s team, and mixed team event
Deepika Kumari is by far one of India’s brightest medal prospects in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the way she’s heading up to the event is something to take note of. The former World no. 1 completed a clean sweep in the ongoing Archery World Cup, in Paris, having claimed three gold medals in the competition.
With South Korea not featuring in the tournament, the road was already clear for the Indians and they took full advantage of the opportunity. Deepika, along with Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari grabbed top honours in the women’s recurve team event with a comfortable win over Mexico, healing the wound of missing out on an Olympic qualification last week.
On the other hand, in the mixed team event, Deepika and her husband Atanu Das staged a fitting comeback after trailing 0-2 to win it 5-3 in the title clash against Netherland’s Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser. The mixed team event is one of the most anticipated ones from India’s point of view at the Olympics, which begins on July 23.
She completed the perfect record by outclassing Russia’s Elena Osipova by a 6-0 margin to claim the gold medal in the women’s individual event as well. In spite of the splendid display, Deepika is not being complacent, rather she wants to keep improving and earn India its first Olympic medal.
“This is the first time I’ve won all three medals in a World Cup. I’m really happy but at the same time, I’ve to continue improving as we have some very, very important competitions lined up. We do not have any Olympic medal in archery, so it’s really important that we keep improving and keep up the show,” said Deepika Kumari, after her stellar show at the World Cup, in Paris.
Three gold medals. 🥇🥇🥇— World Archery (@worldarchery) June 27, 2021
Three winning shots.
Deepika Kumari is in the form of her life. 🇮🇳🔥#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bMdvvGRS6i
