2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian women's archery team fails to qualify

Today at 2:35 PM
The Indian women’s archery team failed to secure a berth for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after they were handed a dismal 0-6 loss by their Colombian competitors in the final qualification event, in Paris. As things stand, Deepika Kumari will be the sole female representative from India at the Olympics.
Four Indians have already sealed quotas for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which includes three male and one female representative respectively. Even though the Indian men’s archery team made the cut, the eves were yet to do the same due to lack of qualifying events. The ongoing World Cup in Paris provided the perfect opportunity.
However, the Indian women’s archery team, comprising Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari, slipped up when it mattered the most and succumbed to a 0-6 loss against Colombia. Deepika shot the individual top score of the morning with a score of 674 to take India’s total score to 1992 points. Meanwhile, Komalika collected 662 to finish seventh and Ankita was placed 15th with 651 points.
The Colombian trio of Ana Maria Rendon, Maira Sepulveda and Maira Sepulveda, all-lower ranked than their Indian counterparts, stormed to a comfortable victory with scores of 55-54, 51-49 and 53-52. The Indians, after getting a bye, had only three matches to win to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but failed in the first hurdle itself.
