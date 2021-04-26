Archery World Cup | India claim three golds and a bronze in best ever finish

Today at 2:30 PM
India finished the Archery World Cup Stage I in Guatemala City with three Gold medals and a Bronze, their best ever performance at the event. While Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari claimed individual golds, the women’s team also secured a similar prize to end the tournament on a high.
India is going to field a strong contingent at the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, while the World Cup Stage I was supposed to one of the rehearsals ahead of the spectacle. The Indians made the most out of the situation, with them claiming three Gold medals and a Bronze in what was their best outing in recurve in a World Cup.
Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari claimed top honours in their individual categories, which automatically makes them qualified for this season’s Archery World Cup Final. The real-life couple was elated with their respective wins, especially Atanu, with his first win in a World Cup.
“We travel together, train together, compete together and win together. She knows what I like, and I know what she likes,” said Atanu Das, who tied the knot with Deepika Kumari, in June, 2020.
The trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari claimed Gold medal in the women’s team event with an impressive in the final, securing a top-finish in the event for the first time since 2014. Meanwhile, the mixed pair of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat bagged Bronze in their event, thanks to a surprising win over the top-seeded USA’s pair with scores of 6-2.
"I was nervous but thankfully I managed to do well. I'm sure this confidence will help us seal a team quota in Paris," addressed Komalika Bari.
