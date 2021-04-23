Archery World Cup | Atanau Das, Deepika Kumari reach individual semi-finals

Overcoming the severe winds prevailing at the Sports Complex Los Arcos, Atanu Das had the better of Canadian rival Eric Peters 6-4 to set up a semi-final clash with Mexico’s Angel Alvarado. Having finished in the second round, Atanu directly qualified for the round of 32, where he defeated El Salvador’s Oscar Ticas 6-4 and the overcoming country-mate Pravin Jadhav to make it to the last-four.