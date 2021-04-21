Controlling the mind and thoughts is key to succeed in Archery, claims Deepika Kumari

Today at 5:34 PM
Tokyo-bound athlete Deepika Kumari feels that Archer is all about controlling one's mind and thoughts and know how to handle pressure. The archer, along with five others – Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari have secured berths for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
With several World Cup titles under her belt, along with Gold medals in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and 2010 Asian Games, it was expected that Deepika Kumari should have claimed at least one Olympic medal till now, but she’s chocked at the mega-event so far. In the 2016 Rio Games, she faltered in the round-of-16, having lost 0-6 to Chinese Taipei’s Tan Ya-ting.
But, with four additional years of experience under her belt, Deepika is all set to overcome the hurdle and claim India’s first medal in Archery at the Games, when the quadrennial event gets underway in July, later this year. But, as per the archer, the upcoming Olympics is going to be different, with her learning to control her mind thoughts, which is the key to success in the sport.
"The upcoming Olympics will be different for me. I'm learning how to control my thoughts. At the same time, I'm performing better," said Deepika Kumari, to World Archery ahead of The World Cup Stage I in Guatemala City.
"Archery is all about your mind and thoughts. We have to know how to handle pressure. How to control the brain. My mind control, my thought control. That's the key in archery and sports," added the athlete.
