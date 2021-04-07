2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian archers become first set to get fully vaccinated ahead of Games

Today at 5:33 PM
Tokyo-bound Archers have become the first set of Indian athletes to get fully vaccinated after they received the second dosage on Wednesday, at the Army Sports Institute, in Pune. So far, the Indians have secured a quota in the men’s team section and in the individual women’s category.
The Indian government has already assured that the Tokyo-bound athletes and other probables would be vaccinated ahead of the Olympics that begin on July 23rd, later this year. Recently, IOA general secretary Rajiv Mehta also requested the concerned authorities to fast-track the vaccine drive for qualified athletes.
On Wednesday, the Indian archery team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics became the first set of Indian athletes to get fully vaccinated after they received the second dosage. Eight Indian archers, including Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, B Dhiraj (reserve) from the men’s section and Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komolika Bari, Madhu Vedwan (reserve) from the women’s section got their shots at the Army Sports Institute, in Pune.
“Second and final dose of the vaccine is done. Thank you so much Army Sports Institute for making everything smooth and convenient,” stated Atanu Das, on his Instagram handle.
The archers are now preparing for the World Cup Stage I, to be held in Guatemala City from April 19. Overall, they are set to feature in three World Cups ahead of the Tokyo Games, with the third one in Paris being an Olympics qualifying event.
