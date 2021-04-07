2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian archers become first set to get fully vaccinated ahead of Games

On Wednesday, the Indian archery team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics became the first set of Indian athletes to get fully vaccinated after they received the second dosage. Eight Indian archers, including Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, B Dhiraj (reserve) from the men’s section and Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komolika Bari, Madhu Vedwan (reserve) from the women’s section got their shots at the Army Sports Institute, in Pune.