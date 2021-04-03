2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian archers to get second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Today at 9:45 PM
Tokyo-bound Indian archers will get their second dose of vaccine next week ahead of the upcoming World Cup Stage I in Guatemala City. Six archers, including heavyweights like Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai have made the cut for the 2021 Games, which is set to kick off later this year.
A total of six Archers, along with two reserves, preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are now housed at the Army Institute of Sports in Pune, from where they will travel to Guatemala City for the World Cup Stage I meet. It is learned as per reports that all of the athletes would be given the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before they take the flight to the Central American country.
"They have been administered the first dose of Covishield on March 8 while the second is due next week (on April 7).This is part of our vaccination drive at ASI. We don't want to compromise on safety. We have also inoculated the 29 Army archers -- 20 in recurve and nine in compound sections," said an ASI official.
In the men’s section, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Games, with B Dhiraj named as the reserve. On the other hand, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari have made the cut from the women’s section, while Madhu Vedwan has been declared as the substitute.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Pravin Jadhav
- Atanu Das
- Tarundeep Rai
- Ankita Bhakat
- Deepika Kumari
- Komalika Bari
- 2021 Tokyo Olympics
- India Archery Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.