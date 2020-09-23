Rio Olympics was my first one but Tokyo will be the best one, asserts Atanu Das

Indian archer Atanu Das is determined to give his best ever shot at the Olympics in the Tokyo edition, especially after misfiring big time in Rio, four years ago. The Archer was a medal prospect in the previous edition, but the fifth-seeded archer crashed out in the Round of 16.

The Kolkata-based Archer boarded the flight to Brazil in high spirits four years ago, with the fifth seed expecting no less than a podium finish. But, the situation got the better of Atanu Das, as he crashed out in the Round of 16, having lost to South Korea’s Lee Seung-yun.

Four years ripe, the top athlete has brushed aside the Rio disappointment, reviewed his past mistakes, and is raring to go once again cometh the 2021 Tokyo Games. During a recent interview, the World Cup silver medallist stated that he would be giving his best shot at the Olympics in the upcoming edition.

"You have to be honest to yourself. After one month from Rio loss, I started working on the mental aspect of the game. I'm preparing very hard for the 2021 Olympics. Rio 2016 was my first one but Tokyo will be the best one, I will be a lot more prepared," said Atanu Das, in an online live chat show - ‘In the Sportlight.’

"I was very excited for my first ever Olympic Games in 2016 Rio. I had given my best and pushed myself hardest way but unfortunately, I lost in the quarters. Maybe that was my best of that time. I learnt a lot after that loss. I noted down my strong and weak points and worked on them. I was so disappointed after that loss that I didn't want to talk to anyone for the first two months. It's very important how you manage your thought process even at the time of practice as well."

Atanu Das, along with his fellow Archer cum wife Deepika Kumari, were training in a makeshift range at the former’s residence in Kolkata during the initial days of the lockdown. But for now, the national camp for recurve archers is currently underway at the Army Sports Institute, in Pune, giving Atanu, along with other athletes, the much-needed practice time ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.