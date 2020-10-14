Women archers' Olympic qualification has become tougher owing to pandemic situation, claims Deepika Kumari

Archery, along with other disciplines has suffered a lot owing to the lockdown, since it was imposed back in March, earlier this year. Back then, the women were preparing for the qualifiers, which were scheduled in a month’s time, but the abrupt halt meant all the efforts went in vain. For now, the Indian eves now have just only one tournament to book a berth for the Tokyo Games next year, while there are only two spots left. India’s elite archer Deepika Kumari stated that securing a quota has become very tough for the women, as compared to normal times.