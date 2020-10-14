Women archers' Olympic qualification has become tougher owing to pandemic situation, claims Deepika Kumari

Today at 7:31 PM
Deepika Kumari has stated that the lockdown situation has created a tough situation for women archers of securing a spot at the Toyo Olympics next year. The Indian eves have just one tournament left to secure quotas at the mega event, with just spots left, even though Kumari has already qualified.
Archery, along with other disciplines has suffered a lot owing to the lockdown, since it was imposed back in March, earlier this year. Back then, the women were preparing for the qualifiers, which were scheduled in a month’s time, but the abrupt halt meant all the efforts went in vain. For now, the Indian eves now have just only one tournament to book a berth for the Tokyo Games next year, while there are only two spots left. India’s elite archer Deepika Kumari stated that securing a quota has become very tough for the women, as compared to normal times.
"We were completely blanked as qualifiers were in a month's time when the lockdown happened, our practice was going really well but then suddenly we had no idea what to do," said Deepika Kumari, during an online chat show.
"Right now, we only have one quota spot in the women's category and only one qualifier is left to secure the two other quota places. Normally we always secure a full quota by this period, but it is different this time around," added the two-time world champion.
Deepika Kumari is the only woman archer to secure a spot at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with her winning the gold medal at the Asian Continental Qualification Tournament, in Bangkok, last year. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s archery team failed to secure a berth during the World Championships last year, but will get their last shot to do in a separate tournament is planned ahead of the World Cup in June, next year.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.